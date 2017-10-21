A black bear was released back into the woods at Kingdom Come State Park in Cumberland, Ky., in 2002. The 2017 bear season for hunting with dogs opened Saturday.
Dead bear found strapped to an ATV, man arrested

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

October 21, 2017 5:25 PM

A Harlan County man has been arrested after state police said they found a bear and a turkey that had been illegally killed, along with marijuana plants being grown.

State police said they were called to the Cranks Creek community Saturday morning just after midnight about a woman who was threatening a girl.

While they were investigating, state police said they found a black bear that had been killed earlier strapped to an ATV outside. They called the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, which dispatched a bear biologist and a sergeant who found a turkey that had also been poached.

State police said they seized 11 marijuana plants, some of which were being grown inside and others outside.

The fish and wildlife department seized the ATV and a .30-06 caliber Ruger rifle.

Jonathan D. Mitchell, 25, was arrested on charges of illegal taking of a bear, illegal taking of a turkey, cultivating marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

The state fish and wildlife department says the 2017 bear season for hunting with dogs opened Saturday. There are quotas for how many bears can be taken during the season.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

