Pedestrian killed crossing road

A London man was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night.
The pedestrian, 64-year-old Paul Thomas, attempted to cross Lily Road near the intersection of Ky. 1006 Sunday at 7:28 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, the Laurel County sheriff’s office said.
Thomas was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in London, where he died, the sheriff said.
No charges have been filed against the driver, 19-year-old Trevor Angel of London, who did not report any injuries according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident remains under investigation.
