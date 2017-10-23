Fort Knox soldier broke into ex-wife’s home, shot man, police say

A Fort Knox soldier was arrested Monday and charged with the attempted murder after breaking in to his ex-wife’s residence, according to media reports.
Gregory Rich, 33, is accused of breaking into the apartment of his estranged wife at 1:46 a.m. and firing at least five shots, Radcliff police told The News-Enterprise. A man who was at the apartment was wounded in the chest and arm, according to WAVE 3.
Police said the man’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening, the News-Enterprise reported.
The woman was uninjured and Rich was arrested at his residence on Fort Knox, the newspaper said.
Rich is charged with attempted murder, burglary, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He was being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.
