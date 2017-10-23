New video shows I-75 crashes unfold after wood flies off truck

More Videos 0:33 'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. Pause 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 0:22 Multiple vehicles crash, debris flies after truck loses control on I-75 1:33 Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin 1:41 This man just gave $12 million to the University of Kentucky 2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 1:34 88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day 1:31 Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 0:43 Pancake artists makes an edible Pennywise clown Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Multiple vehicles crash, debris flies after truck loses control on I-75 The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage. The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage. American Haul Storage

