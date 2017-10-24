Officer shoots, kills woman in Shelby County

A Shelby County Police Department officer shot and killed a woman in a car late Monday night, according to Kentucky State Police.
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. in a residential area off exit 35 of Interstate 64, where officers were going to a home to perform a welfare check when they were called to a location to check if a person is okay, Kentucky State Police spokesman Bernis Napier said.
As part of that welfare check, they were looking for a particular car in the area, Napier said.
When officers arrived at the house, according to Napier, they found the person inside the home was okay but they also found the car with a woman inside.
An officer shot the woman, who KSP calls a suspect. They did not say if the woman was armed or what led to the shooting. Napier said the investigation team was looking for shell casings Monday night.
The woman was taken to a Jewish Hospital Shelbyville, where she died, Napier said.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
Names of the woman nor the officer involved have been released yet. The incident remains under investigation by KSP’s critical incident response team.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
