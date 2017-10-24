In this 2013 file photo, Nicholas Brashers, dressed as Wreck-it-Ralph; Jayden Ball, the astronaut; and Lily Morgan, a lobster, snacked during Boo Bash at the Beaumont Branch of the Lexington Public Library in Lexington.|
In this 2013 file photo, Nicholas Brashers, dressed as Wreck-it-Ralph; Jayden Ball, the astronaut; and Lily Morgan, a lobster, snacked during Boo Bash at the Beaumont Branch of the Lexington Public Library in Lexington.
In this 2013 file photo, Nicholas Brashers, dressed as Wreck-it-Ralph; Jayden Ball, the astronaut; and Lily Morgan, a lobster, snacked during Boo Bash at the Beaumont Branch of the Lexington Public Library in Lexington.| Lexington Herald-Leader file photo

What is the worst Halloween candy? Website found the answer

By Mike Stunson

October 24, 2017 10:48 AM

Children will be dreaming of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers and Skittles in their Halloween bags next week. But what will they dread to see placed in their bags?

Candystore.com, which earlier in the month released a listing of each state’s favorite candies, has named the least popular candies.

The website polled 40,000 of its customers and took results from similar surveys done by other outlets to determine circus peanuts as the worst Halloween candy.

Older generations are more familiar with the peanut-shaped marshmallow candies.

While candy corn is a quintessential Halloween candy for many people, the love-hate relationship for it is clear. The website says it is the second-worst candy for the holiday, as voted on by its customers.

Some of the big names of the candy industry – Reese’s, Snickers and Twix – headline the list of the best candies for Halloween.

The 10 Worst Halloween Candies according to Candystore.com:

1. Circus Peanuts

2. Candy Corn

3. Wax Coke Bottles

4. Necco Wafers

5. Peanut Butter Kisses

6. Tootsie Rolls

7. Smarties

8. Licorice

9. Good & Plenty

10. Mary Janes

Top 10 Best Halloween Candies:

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

2. Snickers

3. Twix

4. Kit Kat

5. M&M’s

6. Nerds

7. Butterfinger

8. Sour Patch Kids

9. Skittles

10. Hershey Bar

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

