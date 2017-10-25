More Videos

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 2:01

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 0:33

Multiple vehicles crash, debris flies after truck loses control on I-75 0:22

Jefferson Davis statue 'needs to be removed' 1:35

'It's our past but not our future' crowd chants as council considers fate of statues 0:29

Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 2:08

Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’ 1:09

88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day 1:34

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 1:31

  • Video shows deputy nearly ran over by fleeing truck

    An Anderson County sheriff's deputy tangled with a suspect trying to scrap a stolen truck, police said. The deputy reached into the truck as it was accelerating. Police are looking for Zackery Jones, who has been charged with several crimes.

An Anderson County sheriff's deputy tangled with a suspect trying to scrap a stolen truck, police said. The deputy reached into the truck as it was accelerating. Police are looking for Zackery Jones, who has been charged with several crimes.
Wildlands are an essential part of life on our planet, and it is essential for our future that we protect and steward them. Pine Mountain is a 125-mile forested ridgeline in Central Appalachia that is a critical wildlife refuge and migratory route through a region familiar with extensive resource extraction. For over 20 years the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust has worked to protect, connect and restore this expansive biological treasure. The Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor is the largest conservation effort in Kentucky's history.