State

State police searching for two escaped inmates

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

October 25, 2017 8:39 PM

Two inmates who were being taken back to jail after court hearings in Wolfe County on Wednesday escaped from a transport vehicle in Lee County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators are searching for Chris Spencer, 42, of Beattyville and Stevie J. Hayes, 34, of Rogers. According to state police, they escaped on Ky. 498 near Fairground Ridge Road around noon from the transport vehicle, which was taking them to Three Forks Regional Jail.

Spencer was in court for a preliminary hearing on more than a dozen charges, including wanton endangerment, fleeing police and possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records. He is described by state police as a slender, 6-foot-3 man with brown hair who was last seen wearing a hooded flannel shirt and jeans in the area of Rader Ridge Road.

Hayes was in court for a revocation hearing on two drug charges, according to court records. He is described by state police as being a thin 6-foot-5 man with brown hair and was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit near Fairground Ridge Road.

Anyone with information related to the inmates’ whereabouts is asked to call state police at 859-623-2404.

