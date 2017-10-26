WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
Chris Bailey’s forecast: A small taste of winter possible this weekend

October 26, 2017 5:43 AM

Things have been a little chilly across our part of the world this week, but the weekend tries to take things to a different level. A strong cold front could bring a small taste of winter weather to parts of Kentucky.

Now, before you make a milk and bread run, I’m only talking about the potential for a few snowflakes to mix in with rain Saturday morning.

Let’s start with today, before we get to the weekend craziness. Our day starts with temps in the low 30s, with afternoon temps recovering toward 60 in many areas.

