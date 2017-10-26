Mobile-home fire kills one

One person died following a mobile home fire in Rowan County early Thursday morning, according to media reports.
The fire occurred around 1 a.m. at a mobile home park off McBrayer Road, where one person was found dead, WKYT reported.
Another person escaped the fire with burns and is being treated at St. Claire Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, according to WKYT, a Herald-Leader reporting partner.
Crews were on the scene until 6 a.m., LEX 18 reported.
A Kentucky State Police arson investigator was reported to be at the scene of the fire, WKYT said.
