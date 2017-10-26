“You’re sick and suffering.” Ashley Judd tells Diane Sawyer what she would say to Weinstein

In her first sit-down interview since going public about allegations against movie executive Harvey Weinstein, Ashley Judd said she is speaking up for every woman who cannot do so.
In the interview conducted by fellow Kentuckian Diane Sawyer and previewed Thursday on “Good Morning America,” Sawyer brought up the state and women who are unable to come forward when being sexually harassed.
“We’re doing this for her,” Judd responded. “If this isn’t her moment yet, we’re helping create the moment for when she can.”
.@AshleyJudd on Harvey Weinstein: “What I'd say to Harvey is I love you and I understand that you're sick...there's help for a guy like you” pic.twitter.com/3mBkJQ8uMl— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 26, 2017
Judd was one of the first accusers of the now-disgraced Weinstein. She said nearly two decades ago he invited her to his hotel room for a business meeting, and greeted her while wearing a bath robe, Associated Press reported. Weinstein asked if she would watch him shower.
She escaped Weinstein’s advances, she said, by telling him he would submit to him only after winning an Oscar in one of his movies, according to the Associated Press.
Judd said she feels ashamed about how she handled the confrontation, but also credited her snap decision as brilliant, the AP reported.
Weinstein has been fired from the production company he founded with his brother after dozens of women have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.
Judd believes Weinstein should go to jail if he’s a rapist, she said to Sawyer. Judd won’t forgive Weinstein for what she did to her and other women, but she shared with Sawyer what Judd would say if she could speak with him.
“I love you and I understand that you’re sick and suffering, and there’s help for a guy like you, too,” Judd said. “It’s entirely up to you to get help.”
Additional segments of Sawyer’s interview with Judd will be shown on Thursday on “World News Tonight with David Muir” and “Nightline.”
