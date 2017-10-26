Kentucky judge refused to handle adoptions by gay parents. He now faces ethics charges.

A state panel that disciplines judges has released formal charges against a Kentucky judge who objected to handling adoption cases involving gay parents.
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission alleged that Judge W. Mitchell Nance violated ethics rules and committed misconduct in office.
Nance issued an order in April requiring lawyers to notify him if they had an adoption case involving a gay parent so he could recuse himself from the case.
Nance, family court judge for Barren and Metcalfe counties, said his religious convictions prevented him from handling such adoptions.
Nance said in the order that adoption of a child by a “homosexual” would never be in the child’s best interest, according to the commission’s order.
The commission charged that Nance’s order violated rules that require judges to uphold high standards of conduct; that require judges to comply with the law and act in ways promote public confidence in the integrity of the judiciary; that require judges to hear matters assigned to them except in cases where disqualification is required; and that bar judges from showing bias of prejudice based on race, sex, religion, national origin, disability, age, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status.
Nance also put the rule in place without permission, the commission charged.
The charges could result in sanctions ranging from a reprimand to removal from office.
Nance’s attorneys said in a response that Nance has submitted his resignation effective Dec. 16, so the charges are moot.
They asked that the commission dismiss the case.
