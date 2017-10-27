Homicide record tied with city’s 27th murder this year

The Thursday night fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man was Lexington’s 27th homicide of the year, a total that ties a city record.
Anthony Carter was found with a gunshot wound at Jeffrey Court outside an apartment building in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood. He died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the Fayette County coroner.
Lexington police Lt. Matt Brotherton believed the victim and the shooter knew each other. Initially, the injuries to Carter were not believed to be life threatening.
The 27th murder ties the record previously set in 1999 and 2001.
