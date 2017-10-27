State

Veteran officer involved in fatal Kentucky shooting

By Mike Stunson

October 27, 2017 9:20 AM

A 25-year police veteran was identified Friday as the Shelby County officer involved in Monday night’s fatal shooting of a woman, according to Kentucky State Police.

Frank Fallis, 46, shot and killed Ashley Bertucci, 31, of Louisville. Fallis, a graduate of Kentucky’s Department of Criminal Justice Training at Eastern Kentucky University, had worked for the Shelbyville Police Department for several months and was a retiree from the Frankfort Police Department, according to state police. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The shooting occurred about 9:45 p.m. in a residential area off the Shelbyville exit of Interstate 64, where officers were conducting a requested welfare check, state police spokesman Bernis Napier said.

As part of the welfare check, they were looking for a black Nissan Murano, Napier said.

Officers found that the occupant was fine. They also found the Nissan, with Bertucci inside, Napier said.

Shelbyville officers confronted Bertucci, who was thought to be armed and was considered dangerous. That confrontation led to the shooting, police said.

