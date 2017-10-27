More Videos

'Wither on the vine.' Historic coal town faces many challenges as coal declines 1:09

'Wither on the vine.' Historic coal town faces many challenges as coal declines

Pause
Video shows deputy nearly ran over by fleeing truck 0:31

Video shows deputy nearly ran over by fleeing truck

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky? 1:31

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky?

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 2:01

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 1:31

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed

Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 2:08

Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts

Legacy of former UK football player's father had strong impact on his life 1:57

Legacy of former UK football player's father had strong impact on his life

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 0:33

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers.

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:40

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum

Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’ 1:09

Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’

  • Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage

    Drone footage from the Daniel Boone National Forest during October 2017.

Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage

Drone footage from the Daniel Boone National Forest during October 2017.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Video shows deputy nearly ran over by fleeing truck

State

Video shows deputy nearly ran over by fleeing truck

An Anderson County sheriff's deputy tangled with a suspect trying to scrap a stolen truck, police said. The deputy reached into the truck as it was accelerating. Police are looking for Zackery Jones, who has been charged with several crimes.

The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video

Kentucky

The Wildlands of Pine Mountain: KNLT promo video

Wildlands are an essential part of life on our planet, and it is essential for our future that we protect and steward them. Pine Mountain is a 125-mile forested ridgeline in Central Appalachia that is a critical wildlife refuge and migratory route through a region familiar with extensive resource extraction. For over 20 years the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust has worked to protect, connect and restore this expansive biological treasure. The Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor is the largest conservation effort in Kentucky's history.