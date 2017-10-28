More Videos

'Wither on the vine.' Historic coal town faces many challenges as coal declines

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky?

Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

Kentucky's Kevin Knox: The 'Silent Assassin'?

Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed

Wenyen Gabriel thinks conditioning will pay off

‘We've got to do more’ to end domestic violence

Kentucky's Quade Green says he shoots well all the time

So much for the new patient John Calipari

  • Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan

    Governor Matt Bevin took to Facebook Live to call out former Fayette County Superintendent Tom Shelton, who called on schools to dismiss teachers to protest pension reform.

Governor Matt Bevin took to Facebook Live to call out former Fayette County Superintendent Tom Shelton, who called on schools to dismiss teachers to protest pension reform.
An Anderson County sheriff's deputy tangled with a suspect trying to scrap a stolen truck, police said. The deputy reached into the truck as it was accelerating. Police are looking for Zackery Jones, who has been charged with several crimes.

Wildlands are an essential part of life on our planet, and it is essential for our future that we protect and steward them. Pine Mountain is a 125-mile forested ridgeline in Central Appalachia that is a critical wildlife refuge and migratory route through a region familiar with extensive resource extraction. For over 20 years the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust has worked to protect, connect and restore this expansive biological treasure. The Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor is the largest conservation effort in Kentucky's history.