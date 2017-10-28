Central Kentucky pharmacist sentenced to 8 years for drug conspiracy charges, money laundering

A Central Kentucky pharmacist who owned and operated Hometown Pharmacy of Georgetown was sentenced Friday to eight years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone and money laundering.
Michael Ingram, 37, of Cynthiana was also sentenced to two years of home incarceration by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell. Ingram has to serve the home incarceration after he finishes his prison time.
Ingram must serve 85 percent of his sentence. He has also forfeited in excess of $450,000 stemming from the case.
In his July 2017 guilty plea, Ingram admitted that while operating Hometown Pharmacy he illegally distributed and dispensed Oxycodone by filling forged prescriptions from outside Kentucky. A Justice Department release also said that Ingram admitted that his distribution and dispensation of the pills was outside the scope of phamaceutical professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Ingram also admitted that he used the proceeds of those illegal sales to purchase the property now housing Hometown Pharmacy of Cynthiana.
