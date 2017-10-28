State

Berea student from Bulgaria killed in Friday night wreck in Madison County

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

October 28, 2017 12:59 PM

A wreck near Berea just off I-75 on Friday night killed a 23-year-old Berea College student from Bulgaria.

Dzhoana Ivanova was killed in the wreck near exit 77. Four people were in a car and one was in a pickup truck, police said.

All four survivors were injured in the wreck, according to Madison County coroner Jimmy Cornelison. One was taken to Saint Joseph Berea hospital, and the other three to UK Chandler Hospital in Lexington.

Preliminary reports suggest that alcohol was a factor in the wreck, officials said.

Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman

