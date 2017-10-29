Lafayette back on top in state marching band competition. See all the winners.

Lafayette High School won the Class 5A division in the Kentucky Music Educators Association State Marching Band Championships, the band’s 19th state title.
The finals competition was held Saturday night at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville after qualifying semifinals at other sites earlier in the day for each of the divisions, which are organized by school size.
Bourbon County took top honors in the Class 3A division.
North Hardin placed second in Class 5A, followed by Madison Central in third and Ryle in fourth. Lafayette’s win ended a three-year streak of wins for Madison Central.
Winners in other classes are as follows:
Class 4A
1st: Anderson County
2nd: Hopkinsville
3rd: Madisonville North Hopkins
4th: South Laurel
Class 3A
1st: Bourbon County
2nd: Russell County
3rd: Harrison County
4th: Calloway County
Class 2A
1st: Adair County
2nd: Estill County
3rd: Larue County
4th: Garrard County
Class 1A
1st: Murray
2nd: Beechwood
3rd: Williamstown
4th: Danville
Karla Ward
