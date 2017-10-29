Lafayette was named the 5A Grand Champion at the state marching band championships Saturday.
State

Lafayette back on top in state marching band competition. See all the winners.

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

October 29, 2017 9:46 AM

Lafayette High School won the Class 5A division in the Kentucky Music Educators Association State Marching Band Championships, the band’s 19th state title.

The finals competition was held Saturday night at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville after qualifying semifinals at other sites earlier in the day for each of the divisions, which are organized by school size.

Bourbon County took top honors in the Class 3A division.

North Hardin placed second in Class 5A, followed by Madison Central in third and Ryle in fourth. Lafayette’s win ended a three-year streak of wins for Madison Central.

Winners in other classes are as follows:

Class 4A

1st: Anderson County

2nd: Hopkinsville

3rd: Madisonville North Hopkins

4th: South Laurel

Class 3A

1st: Bourbon County

2nd: Russell County

3rd: Harrison County

4th: Calloway County

Class 2A

1st: Adair County

2nd: Estill County

3rd: Larue County

4th: Garrard County

Class 1A

1st: Murray

2nd: Beechwood

3rd: Williamstown

4th: Danville

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

