Man not wearing seat belt is killed in crash

A 43-year-old Frenchburg man was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle collision in Menifee County, according to Kentucky State Police.
The crash occurred at 6:22 p.m. in the 3400 block of Ky. 1274. William T. Johnson lost control of his 2002 Ford Ranger, which went off the road and struck an embankment, according to police.
Johnson was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to state police. Alcohol is not thought to be a factor.
