Man charged after crash kills college student, seriously injures others

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

October 30, 2017 8:44 AM

A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after a crash near Berea Friday night killed a 23-year-old college student from Bulgaria.

More charges are pending against Darryl Long-Foster, 24, of Cincinnati, who was driving one of the vehicles in the two-vehicle collision, police said.

Berea College student Dzhoana Ivanova was killed in the wreck near Interstate 75’s exit 77 for Ky. 956. The wreck was at the intersection of Walnut Meadow Road and Ky. 595, according to WKYT.

Long-Foster was driving the car and had three passengers, including Ivanova, Berea police said. The driver of the truck remains in the hospital, according to police.

Berea College said two other students were hospitalized in serious condition.

Long-Foster was being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

Following the death of Ivanova, Berea College canceled classes on Monday “to allow their many friends some additional time and space for their grief,” it announced Sunday night.

Cheryl Truman contributed to this story.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

