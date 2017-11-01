Brandon Hurley
Man impersonates officer, pulls over real officer, reports say

By Mike Stunson

November 01, 2017 8:39 AM

An Oldham County man was charged early Wednesday after allegedly impersonating a police officer and pulling over a real officer, according to media reports.

Brandon Hurley, 24, pulled up behind an off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department officer on Saturday and flashed his light and honked his horn, WLKY reported. He identified himself as a Jefferson County officer, but when the real officer asked for his badge number, Hurley quickly drove away, according to WLKY.

Hurley was arrested just after midnight Wednesday and charged with impersonating a police officer and wanton endangerment, according to the Jefferson County jail.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

