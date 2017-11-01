Frances Joyce Bailey
Grandma accused of scattering nude photos of woman in school, reports say

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 01, 2017 9:52 AM

A grandmother was arrested at her home after she was accused of distributing naked photos of a woman at a Louisville high school, according to media reports.

Frances Joyce Bailey, 60, is accused of unlawfully entering Pleasure Ridge Park High School on Oct. 18 and throwing nude photos of a woman on the floor of a girls’ restroom and on grass next to the parking lot, WAVE 3 reported.

Bailey was identified from surveillance video and was charged with distribution of obscene matter, criminal trespassing and harassment, according to the Jefferson County jail and WDRB. She was arrested Monday and was being held Wednesday in the jail, according to jail records.

The woman in the photos dated Bailey’s son and has a child who attends the high school, according to multiple media reports. She had recently filed an emergency protective order against the son, WAVE 3 reported.

Bailey got the photos off her son’s phone and entered the building by following two students who were buzzed in a door, according to WDRB. The photos were found by underage female students, WDRB said.

The granddaughter of Bailey also attends the high school, WDRB reported, and when school employees talked to her, she said she had nothing to do with her grandmother’s act.

