3-year-old’s handprint, smudges from her head were left on a truck bumper. Driver charged.

A Pike County man was arrested on Halloween and charged with driving under the influence after backing his truck into a 3-year-old trick-or-treater, according to Elkhorn City police.
The girl was taken to Pikeville Medical Center, and as of Wednesday morning, she was bruised and sore but recovering at home, police said.
The incident occurred on 4th Street, a popular area for trick-or-treaters, police said. Gregory Hackney, 50, was traveling east when he stopped his truck and started backing up in the direction of the girl, according to police.
The girl’s handprint and smudges from her head were left on the bumper of the truck, police said. Pedestrians had to intervene to make sure Hackney did not completely run the child over, police said.
Hackney failed a sobriety test from Elkhorn City police and another from Kentucky State Police, according to police. He had an open container in the truck and five more full containers of alcohol. After he failed the sobriety tests, he admitted drinking, Elkhorn City police said.
Hackney was driving his wife and a juvenile when the girl was struck, police said.
He was charged with DUI, wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving, according to court documents, and is being housed at the Pikeville Detention Center. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
