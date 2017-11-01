They thought they were arranging sex with a 16-year-old. Instead it was a Boyle Co. deputy

Eight adults, one from as far away as Texas, were arrested by the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office after police said they tried to arrange to have sex with a kid they met on a popular dating app. The kid, however, was an undercover member of the Byole County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrests happened from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31. The deputy was posing as a 16-year-old boy, according to the The Advocate-Messenger.
The eight were charged with first degree unlawful transaction with a minor and/or prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure sex from a minor. Charged were:
- Paul F. Hilpp II, 28, of Lebanon
- Joseph A. Brown II, 49, of Danville, who was also charged with third-degree attempted escape and resisting arrest
- Michael S. Cruse, 46, of Columbus, Miss.
- Justin P. Jones, 40, of Stanford
- Dequan L. Brown, 23, of Lebanon
- Hubert D. Carter, 52, of Ennis, Texas
- Shawn A. Williams, 39, of Springfield
- Mark A. Shelton, 33, of Stanford.
The eight adults were arrested and lodged in the Boyle County Jail. The online dating application the police used was not immediately available.
“This type of activity poses a huge risk to our community our children,” a press release from the Boyle County Sheriff Office said.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
