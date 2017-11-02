Woman accused of targeting Cadillac before splitting open students’ car. Manslaughter charges filed

After intentionally hitting a Cadillac, trying to ram the same car after it followed her and striking a mailbox, a woman never slowed down as she approached an intersection where a car full of Berea College students was turning, police said.
Natasha Gross’ truck slammed into the car, splitting it in half, police said. Two students are dead, another is hospitalized with serious injuries, and Gross, 37, is charged with two counts of manslaughter.
Dzhoana Ivanova, 23, died at the scene, and Enkhjin Enkhbold, 23, died Wednesday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital , Berea College announced Wednesday. Ivanova was an exchange student from Bulgaria, and Enkhbold was an exchange student from Mongolia.
The driver of the car, Berea College alumnus Darryl Long-Foster, was charged with driving under the influence.
A third student in the vehicle, Fahim Baig, 22, was taken to UK Hospital, where he improved enough to be taken off a ventilator Thursday night, according to a GoFundMe post.
According to police, Foster was turning left at 8:31 p.m. Friday on Oak Meadow Road from Ky. 956 when his car was struck by Gross’ eastbound truck on Ky. 595 (which turns into 956 after the intersection).
It was one of three crashes Gross was involved in leading up to the fatal wreck, according to police. At 8:16 p.m., she tailgated a Cadillac and intentionally struck it on Big Hill Road, causing moderate damage, police said.
She drove about 200 feet and turned into a driveway of a relative as the driver of the Cadillac followed her to get information, police said. Gross tried to hit the Cadillac again twice before the other driver decided to leave the scene.
Soon after, at 8:27 p.m., witnesses told police that Gross’s truck hit a mailbox, and that mailbox hit a pedestrian, according to court records.
She continued to drive and then struck Long-Foster’s car, splitting it in half, according to police.
“I’ve been doing this for years, and me and my partner had never seen anything like that before,” officer James Hampton said previously.
A witness said Gross never slowed down when she approached the intersection where Long-Foster was turning, records show.
Gross was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Hampton said.
Gross is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment and driving a suspended or revoked license, according to the jail records.
The preliminary investigation revealed that alcohol could be a factor in the collision, which remainsunder investigation, according to police. More charges are pending for Gross, who is in the Madison County jail.
