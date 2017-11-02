Trooper shoots, kills man who drove at him, reports say

A Kentucky State Police trooper allegedly shot and killed a wanted man Wednesday night near Pippa Passes, according to media reports.
The incident occurred on Hemp Patch Road, where the trooper and a Knott County Sheriff’s deputy went to a home to arrest a man with active warrants, WKYT reported.
While the officers were at the home, they heard a commotion coming from under a nearby mobile home and found Christopher Jacobs, who also had several outstanding arrest warrants, said WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
Jacobs ran for his vehicle and refused to get out, WKYT reported. After a struggle with the suspect, officers tased him.
The sheriff’s deputy reached into the vehicle to grab Jacobs, but he accelerated, dragging the deputy and striking the cruiser, according to WKYT.
Jacobs then put the car in reverse toward the trooper who then shot Jacobs, WKYT reported.
Jacobs died at the scene, according to WKYT.
The officers were uninjured.. The names of the deputy and trooper weren’t immediately released..
