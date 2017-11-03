His 5-month-old died after being left in a van with her sisters. Now, dad faces charges

A Logan County man whose infant daughter died after being left in a van for hours was arraigned Thursday.
Michael Anthony Thigpen, 32, of Auburn, made his first appearance in Logan Circuit Court on charges of second-degree manslaughter and three counts each of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and failure to report child neglect/abuse.
Logan Circuit Judge Tyler Gill appointed a public defender to represent Thigpen, and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Thigpen was arrested Sept. 28 after a Logan County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the June 10 death of Thigpen’s 5-month-old daughter, Emma Grace Thigpen.
He is being held in Logan County Detention Center under a $500,000 cash bond.
At a preliminary hearing in October, Detective Charles Dauley of the sheriff’s office testified that the child died of hyperthermia after EMS received a report of three unresponsive children at a trailer at 100 Belcher Drive, Lot 26, in Auburn.
The infant’s 18-month-old and 2-year-old sisters also experienced heat-related medical issues, according to Thigpen’s arrest citation, and were treated at The Medical Center at Bowling Green and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Dauley testified that Thigpen initially told law enforcement that the children were sleeping in one end of the trailer where they lived and he was sleeping at the other end of the trailer.
Thigpen claimed the air conditioner unit in the room where the children were sleeping lost power, causing the room to get hotter, Dauley said.
Investigators interviewed Thigpen a second time shortly before his September arrest, during which he told police he had been awake for about 24 hours on the day of the incident, had taken his wife to work and driven home, falling asleep inside the residence while the children were left in the van, according to Dauley.
Thigpen woke up several hours later to a series of “frantic texts” from his wife.
“He brought the children into the trailer, gave them Pedialyte through a syringe and put cold rags on them,” Dauley said.
A pretrial conference has been set for Nov. 16.
