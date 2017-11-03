Jeff Hoover has ‘full support’ of House Republicans despite sexual harassment claim

More Videos 2:44 House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' Pause 1:37 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 0:14 Will Jeff Hoover resign as Speaker of the House? 'Absolutely not' 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 1:29 Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer. 1:31 Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky? 2:24 Justin Moore brings Hell on a Highway tour to Rupp 1:14 Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 1:11 UK dedicates Lewis Hall following a $23 million donation 0:55 Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK Video Link copy Embed Code copy

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' House MajorIty Leader Jonathan Shell, R-Lancaster, told reporters on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, that House Speaker Jeff Hoover has the ‘full support’ of the House GOP caucus after a report surfaced that Hoover settled a sexual harassment complaint last week involving a legislative staffer. House MajorIty Leader Jonathan Shell, R-Lancaster, told reporters on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, that House Speaker Jeff Hoover has the ‘full support’ of the House GOP caucus after a report surfaced that Hoover settled a sexual harassment complaint last week involving a legislative staffer. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

