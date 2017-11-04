State

U.S. Senator Rand Paul assaulted at his home in Kentucky; suspect in jail in Bowling Green

By Cheryl Truman

November 04, 2017 3:53 PM

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Bowling Green) was assaulted at his home in Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

The Kentucky State Police said that Rene Boucher of Bowling Green had assaulted Paul, causing a minor injury. The Warren County Attorney’s office then issued a warrant for Boucher’s arrest for assault causing a minor injury.

Boucher, 59, was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. An Internet search identifies a Rene Albert Boucher, the same name as the man jailed for the Paul assault, as an anesthesiologist in Bowling Green.

Rene Boucher of Bowling Green, has been charged with one count of Assault-4th-minor injury in an assault on U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky.
Boucher was still in the Warren jail as of 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, according to jail booking officer Kyrstin Corder. He is being held on a $5,000 all-cash bond.

Paul has been Kentucky’s junior senator since 2011.

Kelsey Cooper, a spokesman for Paul, said in a statement that “Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

