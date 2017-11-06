Suspect at large after second shooting in less than three months at mobile home park

A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot early Monday morning at a West Loudon Avenue Lexington mobile home park.
The shooting, the second in less than three months at Imperial Estates, occurred at 3:00 a.m., Lexington police said.
The victim was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after being shot in the head, according to police. The victim has not been identified by police.
Police say the suspect is still at large, and they did not have a description of the person.
It’s the second shooting in recent months at the same mobile home park. In August, Adan Perez Mejia was shot outside a trailer and his body was found inside of a vehicle.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments