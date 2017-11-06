State

Three members of Monticello family die in Tennessee crash

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 06, 2017 10:02 AM

Three Kentucky natives died in a Sunday crash in Tennessee, according to media reports.

The crash occurred in central Tennessee’s Van Buren County Sunday morning on State Highway 111, where a van that had seven people in it suddenly turned left and rolled four times, WKRN reported.

One person was trapped in the vehicle while the other six were ejected.

The driver, 34-year-old Josefina Mateo, died along with her 18-year-old sister Emily Mateo and her 11-year-old brother Ivan Mateo, according to WKRN. All three are from Monticello.

The other four people in the vehicle were flown to an area hospital, with two in critical condition, WSMV said.

The only person wearing a seatbelt was the driver, Tennessee Highway Patrol told WKRN.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, WKRN and WSMV reported.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

