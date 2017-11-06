Lexington man to plead guilty in slaying of woman at Somerset church

A Lexington man charged with killing a woman at a Somerset church is scheduled to plead guilty Monday.
The Pulaski Circuit Clerk’s office confirmed Dwight Mitchell Bell is scheduled for a hearing to change his original not guilty plea in the case.
Bell, 41, is charged with murder in the death of Ruthie Carolyn New, 70. Her body was found Aug. 24 in a storage closet at Denham Street Baptist Church, where her late husband was pastor at one time.
Bell also was charged with robbery and theft. He allegedly took New’s car and some personal items.
Bell has ties to Wayne County but jail records list his most recent address as 207 E. Loudon Avenue in Lexington.
New died as a result of a cut to her neck, according to a court record.
