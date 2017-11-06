This drug maker helped drive up fatal overdoses in Kentucky, Beshear alleges

The maker of a powerful painkiller violated state law and directly contributed to the rising count of fatal drug overdoses in Kentucky, Attorney General Andy Beshear has charged.
Beshear announced Monday that his office filed a lawsuit against Endo Pharmaceuticals and Endo Health Solutions, which made a painkiller called Opana ER.
Nearly 200 Kentuckians died in 2016 as a result of overdoses caused by the prescription drug, Beshear said.
Many were members of the military or veterans, Beshear said.
The complaint against the company alleges Endo specifically targeted Kentucky veterans in promoting use of the drug, which Beshear said is three times more powerful than morphine.
“Today we are taking action to hold Endo responsible for unlawfully building a market for the chronic use of opioids in the name of increasing corporate profits, knowing all along the dangers of Opana ER that led to devastating effects on the commonwealth,” Beshear said in a news release.
Emily Walden, of Louisville, said in the news release that her son, T.J., who was in the Kentucky National Guard, died in 2012 as a result of an overdose of Opana ER shortly before he was scheduled to leave for an overseas assignment.
Walden said she hoped lawsuits like the one against Endo would help hold drug makers accountable for unethical marketing.
“This bunch has literally caused death and destruction in communities like Louisville all across the United States,” Walden said in the release.
There was a record-high 1,404 overdose deaths in Kentucky in 2016, up from 1,248 in 2015, according to the state Office of Drug Control Policy.
Opana, also called oxymorphone, has been a controversial drug. For instance, it was the drug that played a role in a staggering outbreak of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases in Scott County, Ind., beginning in late 2014.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in one report that 181 people in the county were diagnosed with HIV between November 2014 and October 2015 in a place that saw only five new HIV cases in the preceding decade.
The outbreak happened because addicts, some with HIV, shared syringes to inject oxymorphone, the CDC said.
The CDC said in a subsequent analysis that of the 220 U.S. counties most at risk for a similar disease outbreak linked to sharing dirty needles, 54 were in Kentucky.
Kentucky had 18 counties that the CDC calculated to be more vulnerable than Scott County, Ind., to a disease outbreak among intravenous drug users, with Wolfe County considered at greatest risk in the nation.
Health officials in a number of Kentucky counties have since started programs that allow drug addicts to trade dirty needles for clean ones in hopes of heading off cases of HIV and hepatitis C.
Besehear said he expressed concerns about Opana ER to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year.
The company had reformulated the drug in an effort to make it harder to abuse, but the change had “merely been found to impede one of many means of abuse and approving labeling Opana ER as ‘abuse deterrent’ may mislead patients and providers,” Beshear said.
The FDA later asked Endo to remove Opana ER from the market, and the company said it would, according to Beshear.
The lawsuit seeks damages for past conduct, however.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
Comments