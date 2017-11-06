Suspect shot after police chase in Knott County; second shooting in a week

For the second time in a week, a police officer has shot a suspect in Knott County.
A suspect was shot Monday afternoon off Ky. Highway 899 in the Raven community, according to WYMT. The shooting occurred following a police chase.
No further information regarding the suspect’s condition or the officers involved has been released.
The shooting followed another incident on Nov. 1, when Kentucky State Police trooper Leo Slone shot and killed Christopher Jacobs, who drove at the trooper and a deputy when they attempted to arrest him on active warrants, police said..
This story will be updated.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments