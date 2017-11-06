Neighbor’s attack on Rand Paul wasn’t about politics, attorney says

An attorney for the man accused of assaulting U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says the attack was not politically motivated but was a regrettable dispute he said most people would regard as trivial.
Matthew Baker sent a statement to The Associated Press on behalf of his client, 59-year-old anesthesiologist Rene Broucher. Police have charged Broucher with misdemeanor assault after he admitted to tackling Paul from behind at Paul’s home in Bowling Green. A senior adviser said Paul is recovering from five broken ribs.
Baker did not say what the dispute was about. He said the two men have been neighbors for 17 years and worked together when they were both practicing physicians. He said he hopes Paul is doing well and the two men can get back to being neighbors soon.
Boucher is a retired physician, according to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure and the inventor of the Therm-a-Vest, a cloth vest partially filled with rice and secured with Velcro straps that is designed to relieve back pain, according to the Bowling Green Daily News.
Boucher, 59, was arrested and charged with one count of fourth-degree assault of the Republican U.S. Senator following the assault. Boucher was released Saturday night on a $7,500 bond, according to the Warren County Jail website.
Boucher is a registered Democrat, according to Kentucky State Board of Elections records.
Following report of the assault, Kelsey Cooper, a spokesman for Paul, said in a statement “Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”
Paul tweeted Sunday morning thanking people for their thoughts and prayers.
