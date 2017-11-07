Truck wreck slows traffic on I-75

Traffic has been slow Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 75 in Madison County because of a crash involving a tractor-trailer, according to media reports.
The crash occurred near the Clays Ferry exit and it has backed up traffic for at least two miles, according to the city’s Traffic Management Center.
The semi was jackknifed, according to Steve Butera of LEX 18.
The freeway was down to one lane before fully reopening just after 7 a.m., according to the traffic center, but traffic remained backed up.
There has been no word yet about any injuries.
