Madison County teacher dies days after crash

A Berea College graduate has died from her injuries more than a week after a crash blamed on a teen accused of driving under the influence, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
BriAnna Cowden, 22, of Richmond was driving her Toyota Scion on Oct. 26 on Battlefield Memorial Highway when a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven Dylan Casey, 18, of Waco, collided with her vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Cowden, who had been at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital since the crash, died Friday from multiple injuries, according to the Fayette County coroner.
She was a May 2017 graduate in family and child development and was a lead teacher at Childcare Network, according to her obituary.
Casey was arrested on charges of charged with DUI, wanton endangerment and assault. He was being held in the Madison County jail, the sheriff’s office said.
Berea College canceled classes Oct. 30 after Cowden’s crash and a wreck Oct. 28 that killed two students.
Cowden’s funeral was scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday in Virginia.
In a Facebook post, the college shared its “special condolences with the faculty and students of (Cowden’s) department, who were all very close to her.”
