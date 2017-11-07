State

Jail guard in the morning, inmate by nightfall. Deputy charged with torching jail.

By Bill Estep

November 07, 2017 4:56 PM

A deputy jailer in Clinton County was charged Tuesday with setting a fire at the county’s small lock-up that allegedly endangered 19 inmates and another staffer.

Adam L. Smith, 31, of Albany was charged with one count of arson and 20 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.

Police said they believe Smith deliberately set a fire in a storage closet at the jail.

No one was injured in the fire, which happened early in the morning, but there was extensive smoke damage to the facility, police said.

The inmates were evacuated and moved to jails in Russell and Pulaski counties.

Smith, who started the day as a guard, was arrested just after 2 p.m. and booked as a prisoner at the Adair County Regional Jail.

Trooper Bill Gregory, a state police spokesman, said he did not know the motive for the alleged arson.

Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1

