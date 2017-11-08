WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
State

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking a late week cold shot

November 08, 2017 5:40 AM

We continue to see our thermometers running on the chilly side of things, but later this week may turn downright cold. That’s from the first of two systems likely to impact our weekend weather.

Before we get to then, we are still fighting some clouds and isolated showers out there today. Highs will generally range from the mid 40s to near 50 for many areas. The best chance for showers is across the south and southeast, and comes early in the day.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.

