Rand Paul actually has six broken ribs and fluid around his lungs after assault

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

November 08, 2017 4:29 PM

Five days after he was tackled outside his Bowling Green home, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul tweeted on Wednesday that his most recent medical checks showed six broken ribs and fluid buildup in his chest.

It was initially reported that Paul had five broken ribs and small cuts to his nose and mouth after the Nov. 3 attack. A dispute with a longtime neighbor led up to the incident, according to the Associated Press.

“I appreciate all of the support from everyone,” Paul said in his tweet on Wednesday.

Rene Albert Boucher, 59, is accused of tackling Paul and was charged with fourth-degree assault, according to court documents. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Warren County on Thursday.

In a report Monday evening, the New York Times spoke with neighbors and three Kentucky Republicans familiar with what had transpired. Their accounts seemed to indicate that the dispute centered around landscaping. The Times also referenced “long-leveled allegations that Mr. Paul had disregarded neighborhood regulations.” The three Kentucky Republicans, who requested anonymity, told the Times that Paul had been embarrassed by the incident and was not interested in drawing attention to it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

