‘I’ve got something for you,’ man says. Then officer is jabbed with a sword.

A sword was the weapon of choice for a Louisville man who is charged with attacking a police officer Wednesday, according to court records.
An officer from Louisville Metro Police responded to a disturbance about 3 a.m., and when the officer knocked on the door, Kenneth Smith began yelling at him, according to the police report.
Smith, 41, allegedly asked the officer if he wanted to die and told him, “I’ve got something for you,” according to court records.
When the officer opened the door, Smith “jabbed” him with a 3-foot sword on the arm, according to the police report.
The officer ordered Smith to get on the ground, according to the report. Smith dropped the sword but refused to cooperate, and police then arrested him, according to the police report.
Smith’s daughter told police that he had been yelling at their dog and drinking alcohol, according to court records.
Smith was charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer and terroristic threatening. He is in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
