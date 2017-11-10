Retirement home ‘nurse’ watched TV with resident, then stole her money, police say

A woman was arrested Thursday in Louisville on suspicion of pretending to be a nurse and stealing from a resident in a retirement community.
Virginia McFadden, 36, told the resident that she was a nurse with the retirement community and that the resident’s medical alarm had gone off, according to court records
McFadden stayed in the victim’s home for three hours, watching television with the victim, and when the victim went to the restroom, McFadden left the home a few minutes after she returned, according to court records. The victim then discovered that McFadden had stolen cash, her driver’s license and credit cards from her purse, according to the arrest report.
Officials found out that McFadden had never been employed by the retirement community.
McFadden was charged with second-degree burglary and was being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
