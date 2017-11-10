High school temporarily locked down after knife fight, reports say

A Johnson Central High School student is expected to be OK after being stabbed with a knife by another student, according to media reports.
The school was temporarily locked down before returning to normal.
According to a Johnson Central Facebook page and the Associated Press, there was an altercation between two students that led to the stabbing. One student was arrested by police, and the injured student was taken to a hospital. The weapon was recovered.
