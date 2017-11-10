NKU announces new president

Northern Kentucky University has hired Ashish Vaidya as its sixth president and he is expected to assume his role on July 1, 2018, the school announced Thursday.
Vaidya is currently serving as interim president of St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, according to an NKU release.
He was chosen by a committee, compiled of NKU Board of Regents members along with faculty, staff, students and community members.
“We knew what we wanted in our next leader, someone who reflects the entrepreneurial spirit of NKU, and I feel confident that Ashish is that person,” ,” said Rich Boehne, NKU Board of Regents’ chairman. “In my conversations with him, it’s clear he will be a dynamic leader who will champion our causes and build on our strong foundation.”
A graduate from St. Xavier’s College (Mumbai, India) with a master’s degree and doctorate from University of California-Davis, Vaidya has also served at California State University-Los Angeles and California State University Channel Islands in his 20-year career.
“The momentum at NKU right now is truly amazing,” Vaidya said. It’s what first caught my attention, and I continue to be impressed the more people I meet. As I learned about the university, its history and its role in regional stewardship, it fits well with what I was looking for. I’m honored to serve as NKU’s sixth president and looking forward to the adventure that lies ahead.”
Vaidya will take over for Gerard St. Amand, who has served in an interim capacity since May. Geoffrey S. Mearns was the university’s president from 2012-17.
