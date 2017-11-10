Pair linked to Winchester teens’ shooting deaths arrested in Lexington

A man and woman being sought in connection with the shooting deaths of two 16-year-old girls in Winchester earlier this week have been arrested in Lexington, according to Winchester police.
At about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Kayla Holland and Adrianna Castro were shot outside a house on East Washington Street near Winchester’s Main Street. They both died of their injuries.
Investigators announced Friday they were trying to find Matthew Carmen, 23, and Julia Richardson, 25, in connection with the shooting, according to the police department. The two were taken into custody sometime after 5 p.m. Friday.
Carmen is charged with complicity to murder and Richardson is charged with tampering with evidence, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
Four suspects had already been arrested in this case, according to police.
Mikaela Buford, 18, Denzel Hill, 24, Ronnie Ellis, 18, and Darian Skinner, 22, have been charged with two counts each of complicity to murder, according to police. They are being held in the Clark County jail on $1 million bonds.
