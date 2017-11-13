State

Somerset loses chaplain, dentist, attorney and his son in plane crash

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 13, 2017 7:05 AM

Four Eastern Kentuckians were killed in a plane crash in Barren County on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Kentucky State Police say 41-year-old Kyle P. Stewart, a Somerset dentist, 40-year-old Quinton D. Whitaker, the Somerset Police chaplain, 41-year-old Somerset attorney Scott T. Foster and his son, 15-year-old Noah Foster, were killed when the small plane crashed in Barren County in south-central Kentucky, WKYT reported.

The plane was heading to Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset, according to the Associated Press. The four were traveling back to Kentucky following a hunting trip in Tennessee, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

KSP Post 3 spokesman Jeremy Hodges says three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth person was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the AP.

Hodges says the plane went through multiple tree tops before striking a larger tree, leaving a debris field about 200 to 250 feet (61 to 76 meters) long, the AP reported. The total scene spans around 500 feet (152 meters), according to the AP.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

    Private detective Keith Justice can be seen in this surveillance video questioning poll workers inside the Phelps voting precinct during the May 2016 Democratic primary in Pike County. Justice was hired by State Senate Democratic Leader Ray Jones of Pikeville. Justice also took each of the women to a nearby bathroom to question them individually.

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County
'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:37

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.
Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer. 1:29

Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer.

View More Video