Somerset loses chaplain, dentist, attorney and his son in plane crash

Four Eastern Kentuckians were killed in a plane crash in Barren County on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.
Kentucky State Police say 41-year-old Kyle P. Stewart, a Somerset dentist, 40-year-old Quinton D. Whitaker, the Somerset Police chaplain, 41-year-old Somerset attorney Scott T. Foster and his son, 15-year-old Noah Foster, were killed when the small plane crashed in Barren County in south-central Kentucky, WKYT reported.
The plane was heading to Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset, according to the Associated Press. The four were traveling back to Kentucky following a hunting trip in Tennessee, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
KSP Post 3 spokesman Jeremy Hodges says three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth person was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the AP.
Hodges says the plane went through multiple tree tops before striking a larger tree, leaving a debris field about 200 to 250 feet (61 to 76 meters) long, the AP reported. The total scene spans around 500 feet (152 meters), according to the AP.
Comments