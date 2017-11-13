Kentucky Senator Rand Paul
Following bizarre attack, Sen. Rand Paul returns to work

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 13, 2017 12:33 PM

Still healing after being tackled outside of his Bowling Green home, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is back to work.

Paul tweeted Monday morning that he is returning to the Senate to resume work despite being in a “good deal of pain.”

He said in the tweet he is “ready to fight for liberty and help move forward with tax cuts in the coming days and weeks.”

Paul broke six ribs and had small cuts to his nose and mouth after being attacked on Nov. 3. Five days later, Paul said he had fluid buildup in his chest.

A dispute with a longtime neighbor, Rene Boucher, led to the incident.

Boucher was charged with fourth-degree assault and was arraigned Thursday, though his alleged motivation for attacking Paul was not fully revealed. He pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Matthew J. Baker, said reported accusations that Paul blew lawn clippings into Boucher’s yard were “fairly accurate” and that the dispute was a “neighbor to neighbor thing.”

Paul has tweeted articles from Breitbart and the Washington Examiner, which claim neighbors of Paul and Boucher believe the incident was not a landscape dispute.

A retired anesthesiologist, Boucher remained free on bond following the arraignment. Paul hired a personal-injury lawyer, according to Baker.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

