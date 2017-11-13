Following bizarre attack, Sen. Rand Paul returns to work

Still healing after being tackled outside of his Bowling Green home, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is back to work.
Paul tweeted Monday morning that he is returning to the Senate to resume work despite being in a “good deal of pain.”
He said in the tweet he is “ready to fight for liberty and help move forward with tax cuts in the coming days and weeks.”
Kelley and I want to thank everyone once again for your thoughts and prayers for my recovery. While I’m still in a good deal of pain, I will be returning to work in the Senate today, ready to fight for liberty and help move forward with tax cuts in the coming days and weeks.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 13, 2017
Paul broke six ribs and had small cuts to his nose and mouth after being attacked on Nov. 3. Five days later, Paul said he had fluid buildup in his chest.
A dispute with a longtime neighbor, Rene Boucher, led to the incident.
I appreciate all of the support from everyone. A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 8, 2017
Boucher was charged with fourth-degree assault and was arraigned Thursday, though his alleged motivation for attacking Paul was not fully revealed. He pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Matthew J. Baker, said reported accusations that Paul blew lawn clippings into Boucher’s yard were “fairly accurate” and that the dispute was a “neighbor to neighbor thing.”
Paul has tweeted articles from Breitbart and the Washington Examiner, which claim neighbors of Paul and Boucher believe the incident was not a landscape dispute.
A retired anesthesiologist, Boucher remained free on bond following the arraignment. Paul hired a personal-injury lawyer, according to Baker.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
Comments