Deputy resigns after posing with unconscious woman, posting photo

A Knox County sheriff’s deputy has resigned after an investigation of a picture posted on social media, according to WYMT.
The picture, which was sent to WYMT, appears to show a deputy giving a thumbs-up next to an unconscious woman with the caption, “Another day at work.”
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith learned about the picture on Tuesday and began an internal investigation, WYMT reports. Deputy John Luttrell was accused of taking the picture and posting it to social media, according to the news station. He resigned later in the day.
