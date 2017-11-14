Earl Reynolds III is accused of firing multiple shots police, striking an officer’s vehicle, according to state police. A Williamsburg police officer then fired back, striking Reynolds.
Gun battle between police, driver ends with suspect injured

By Morgan Eads

November 14, 2017 9:48 PM

A man accused of shooting at police officers pursuing him Tuesday afternoon in Whitley County was injured when the officers returned fire, according to Kentucky State Police.

A state police trooper and a Department of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife sergeant tried to pull over Earl Reynolds III, 28, of Apopka, Fla., for reckless driving just after 3 p.m. on Ky. 92, according to state police. When Reynolds didn’t stop, troopers reportedly followed him onto northbound Interstate 75, exited into Corbin, and then got back onto I-75 southbound before exiting onto Ky. 92 in Williamsburg.

A Williamsburg police officer then used a tire deflation device on Reynolds’ Dodge Charger, but the car continued on Ky. 92. At that point, Reynolds reportedly fired multiple shots back at police, striking an officer’s vehicle, according to state police.

The officer whose vehicle was struck then fired back at Reynolds, injuring him, according to state police. His vehicle ran into a ditch a short while later and he was arrested.

No officers were injured in the pursuit or the shooting, according to state police. Reynolds was taken to a hospital in Corbin and later transferred to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The vehicle was found to have been stolen in Florida, according to state police.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

